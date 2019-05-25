Spero Therapeutics Inc (SPRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.95 Million

Brokerages expect Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) to announce sales of $6.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25 million. Spero Therapeutics posted sales of $460,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,410.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year sales of $16.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.21 million to $25.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.26 million, with estimates ranging from $7.50 million to $10.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.34% and a negative net margin of 342.70%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPRO. TheStreet downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price objective on Spero Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aquilo Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 91.9% during the third quarter. Aquilo Capital Management LLC now owns 799,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 383,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 264.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 330,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 264.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 455,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 330,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 27,457 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 27.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 37,840 shares during the period. 44.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPRO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.37. The stock had a trading volume of 23,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,421. The company has a market capitalization of $199.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.70. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 17.48, a quick ratio of 17.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

