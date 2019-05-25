SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) is Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Cumberland Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,490 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for 7.9% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $22,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 18,310.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,281,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253,141 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,051,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,042 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,965,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,945 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 532.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 1,255,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,880 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA SPY opened at $282.78 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $233.76 and a 52 week high of $294.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $1.2331 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/25/spdr-sp-500-etf-trust-spy-is-cumberland-advisors-inc-s-2nd-largest-position.html.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.