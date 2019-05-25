Spark Investment Management LLC Has $198,000 Stake in Rimini Street Inc (RMNI)

Spark Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 12.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMNI. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 603,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 397,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rimini Street by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 603,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 397,057 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rimini Street by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 333,141 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rimini Street by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 33,737 shares in the last quarter. 42.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rimini Street stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $309.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81. Rimini Street Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rimini Street Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Rimini Street news, President Sebastian Grady sold 13,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $71,810.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $106,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,432 shares of company stock valued at $297,113 in the last three months.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

