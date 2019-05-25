Spark Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 19,900 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (AOSL)

Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 19,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 315.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,514,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,436,000 after buying an additional 156,375 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Daniel Kuang Ming Chang sold 9,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $100,793.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AOSL. ValuEngine lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $221.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.83. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $16.28.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.05 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

