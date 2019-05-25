Spark Energy Inc (SPKE) Director Purchases $100,636.96 in Stock

Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) Director W Keith Maxwell III purchased 9,512 shares of Spark Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.58 per share, with a total value of $100,636.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,380,684 shares in the company, valued at $25,187,636.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

W Keith Maxwell III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, W Keith Maxwell III acquired 11,476 shares of Spark Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $174,779.48.

On Wednesday, May 15th, W Keith Maxwell III acquired 22,366 shares of Spark Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $219,857.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SPKE opened at $10.54 on Friday. Spark Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The stock has a market cap of $368.28 million, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spark Energy had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $228.51 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spark Energy Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Spark Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -105.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. SEI Investments Co grew its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 2,956.4% in the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 38,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 37,665 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 9,269 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $753,000. 32.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

