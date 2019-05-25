Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Stake Raised by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618,357 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 78,498 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $32,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,978,210 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,346,907,000 after buying an additional 2,282,027 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,998,417 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $519,018,000 after buying an additional 1,219,028 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3,711.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,546,074 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 7,348,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,706,799 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $311,306,000 after buying an additional 809,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,137,619 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $318,604,000 after purchasing an additional 340,516 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV opened at $51.15 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Southwest Airlines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

LUV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.25 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.64.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Stake Raised by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/25/southwest-airlines-co-luv-stake-raised-by-great-west-life-assurance-co-can.html.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.