Southern Co (SO) Shares Sold by JOYN Advisors Inc.

JOYN Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 77,467,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,377,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,971,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,985,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,928 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,763,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,667 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Southern by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,013,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,630,000 after acquiring an additional 731,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,403,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Southern and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.23.

In other Southern news, Director Henry A. Clark III purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.19 per share, with a total value of $100,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $206,034.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,798 shares in the company, valued at $750,887.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 271,035 shares of company stock worth $13,920,112 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.35. 2,830,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,763,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.21. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $54.76.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

