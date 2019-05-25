Short Interest in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI) Expands By 41.9%

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,055,858 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the April 15th total of 744,038 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 498,381 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ULTI shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on The Ultimate Software Group in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.32 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Ultimate Software Group in a research note on Friday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded The Ultimate Software Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $331.50 in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Roth Capital downgraded The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTI. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group in the first quarter worth $115,954,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group in the fourth quarter worth $58,132,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 107.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,912,000 after purchasing an additional 209,784 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group in the first quarter worth $65,677,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group in the first quarter worth $60,076,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ULTI opened at $331.36 on Friday. The Ultimate Software Group has a 1 year low of $219.97 and a 1 year high of $365.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 138.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The Ultimate Software Group Company Profile

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions to enterprise companies, mid-market companies, and companies in the strategic market in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses need to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

