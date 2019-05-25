Shell Asset Management Co. Has $3.83 Million Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,623 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 27,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 1,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

PNW stock opened at $96.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.18. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $73.41 and a twelve month high of $97.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $740.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

In related news, CEO Donald E. Brandt sold 30,001 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $2,785,592.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,221,878.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,420 shares of company stock valued at $4,895,239. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $102.00 price objective on Pinnacle West Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.36 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.09.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Shell Asset Management Co. Has $3.83 Million Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/25/shell-asset-management-co-has-3-83-million-stake-in-pinnacle-west-capital-co-pnw.html.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.