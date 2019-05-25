SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,599 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,345,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,239,000 after purchasing an additional 117,129 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,790,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 101,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA KBE opened at $42.76 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $34.92 and a 12-month high of $51.19.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

