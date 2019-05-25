Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 623 Shares of Celanese Co. (CE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CE. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 200.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 9,175 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total transaction of $993,836.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,535.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CE stock opened at $99.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $82.91 and a 1 year high of $119.29.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.13. Celanese had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 39.76%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

CE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Celanese from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Celanese from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

