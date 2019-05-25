SemGroup Corp (SEMG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.58.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEMG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of SemGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SemGroup in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of SemGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SemGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of SemGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get SemGroup alerts:

Shares of SemGroup stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.79 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39. SemGroup has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $26.78.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $611.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.89 million. SemGroup had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that SemGroup will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.4725 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. SemGroup’s payout ratio is -994.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SemGroup by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,666,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,311,000 after purchasing an additional 120,076 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in SemGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SemGroup by 301.1% during the 1st quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 37,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 27,967 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SemGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SemGroup by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,071,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,794,000 after buying an additional 90,235 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SemGroup Company Profile

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Liquids, U.S. Gas, and Canada. The U.S. Liquids segment operates crude oil pipelines, truck transportation, storage, terminals, and marketing businesses; stores, blends, and transports refinery products and refinery feedstock through pipeline, barge, rail, truck, and ship; and operates a residual fuel oil storage terminal in the U.S.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for SemGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.