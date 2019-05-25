SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 1.226 per share on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.21.

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR stock opened at $46.51 on Friday. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has a 1-year low of $37.63 and a 1-year high of $61.61.

Get SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCHYY. HSBC lowered shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (SCHYY) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $1.23” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/25/sands-china-ltd-adr-schyy-announces-semi-annual-dividend-of-1-23.html.

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR Company Profile

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.