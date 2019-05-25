SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (SCHYY) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $1.23

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 1.226 per share on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.21.
SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR stock opened at $46.51 on Friday. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has a 1-year low of $37.63 and a 1-year high of $61.61.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SCHYY. HSBC lowered shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR Company Profile
Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue.
