Ryanair (RYAAY) PT Lowered to $80.00

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 21st. HSBC upgraded Ryanair from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ryanair from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $69.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.73. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $65.61 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. Ryanair had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2,727.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

