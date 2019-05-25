Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 1,586 Shares of Old National Bancorp (ONB)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,347 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $11,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,170,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,428,000 after purchasing an additional 196,092 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 236,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,151,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,128,000 after purchasing an additional 107,159 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 106,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Old National Bancorp news, insider Daryl D. Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $171,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,539.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONB opened at $16.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Old National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.31%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

