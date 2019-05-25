Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 1,274 Shares of US Concrete Inc (USCR)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in shares of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,368 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in US Concrete were worth $16,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USCR. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of US Concrete by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Concrete by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of US Concrete by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of US Concrete by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Concrete in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Concrete stock opened at $46.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $778.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. US Concrete Inc has a twelve month low of $27.68 and a twelve month high of $65.85.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). US Concrete had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $333.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that US Concrete Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Niel L. Poulsen sold 5,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $247,874.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,480.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Kohutek sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $207,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at $229,707.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,432 shares of company stock worth $645,521. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on USCR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of US Concrete from a “positive” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

US Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

