Roku (ROKU) Given New $110.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ROKU. BidaskClub raised shares of Roku from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Roku to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.04.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $95.78 on Thursday. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $95.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1,197.25 and a beta of 3.61.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Roku will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, Director Jeff Hastings sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $2,061,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 316,320 shares of company stock worth $22,570,616. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

