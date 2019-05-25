Robert Bruce Atwell Sells 6,810 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NCBS) Stock

Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) Chairman Robert Bruce Atwell sold 6,810 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $417,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $59.95 on Friday. Nicolet Bankshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $567.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares Inc will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCBS. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 413.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 320.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

