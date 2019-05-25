Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Cap Tops $15.44 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $15.44 million and approximately $925,505.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for about $0.0308 or 0.00000385 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Bittrex and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009851 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00029540 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005760 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,610,593 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Bittrex, Upbit, Huobi, DragonEX, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

