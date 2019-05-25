Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 7,687 Shares of Belmond Ltd (BEL)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Belmond were worth $6,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Belmond by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,913,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,224,000 after purchasing an additional 230,158 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Belmond by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,461,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,423,000 after purchasing an additional 293,611 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Belmond in the fourth quarter worth $45,530,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Belmond in the fourth quarter worth $23,944,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Belmond by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 945,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,656,000 after purchasing an additional 114,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEL opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Belmond Ltd has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $25.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.45.

Belmond (NYSE:BEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Belmond had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Belmond’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Belmond Ltd will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Belmond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Belmond Profile

Belmond Ltd. engages in the hotel and travel businesses. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned, invested in, or managed 36 deluxe hotels and resort properties in the United States, Mexico, The Caribbean, Europe, Southern Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia; 1 stand-alone restaurant in New York; 7 tourist trains in Europe, Southeast Asia, and Peru; 1 river cruise in Myanmar; and 1 canal boat business in France.

