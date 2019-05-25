Reviewing Famous Dave’s of America (DAVE) and Papa John’s Int’l (PZZA)

Famous Dave’s of America (NASDAQ:DAVE) and Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Famous Dave’s of America and Papa John’s Int’l’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Famous Dave’s of America $54.89 million 0.73 $4.86 million N/A N/A Papa John’s Int’l $1.57 billion 0.94 $1.65 million $1.34 34.86

Famous Dave’s of America has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Papa John’s Int’l.

Profitability

This table compares Famous Dave’s of America and Papa John’s Int’l’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Famous Dave’s of America 7.02% 21.63% 11.15% Papa John’s Int’l -1.09% -13.51% 6.37%

Dividends

Papa John’s Int’l pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Famous Dave’s of America does not pay a dividend. Papa John’s Int’l pays out 67.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Papa John’s Int’l has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Famous Dave’s of America and Papa John’s Int’l, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Famous Dave’s of America 0 0 1 0 3.00 Papa John’s Int’l 0 1 5 0 2.83

Famous Dave’s of America presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.33%. Papa John’s Int’l has a consensus target price of $56.80, suggesting a potential upside of 21.60%. Given Famous Dave’s of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Famous Dave’s of America is more favorable than Papa John’s Int’l.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.5% of Famous Dave’s of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Papa John’s Int’l shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of Famous Dave’s of America shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.0% of Papa John’s Int’l shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Famous Dave’s of America has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Papa John’s Int’l has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Famous Dave’s of America beats Papa John’s Int’l on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Famous Dave’s of America Company Profile

Famous Dave's of America, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's name. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 4, 2019, it owned 17 locations and franchised 124 restaurants in 33 states, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. Famous Dave's of America, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The company also operates dine-in and delivery restaurants. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 5,303 Papa John's restaurants, which included 645 company-owned and 4,658 franchised restaurants. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

