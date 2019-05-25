Restoration Robotics (HAIR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Restoration Robotics Inc. is a medical device company. It engaged in developing and commercializing the ARTAS(R) Robotic Hair Restoration System. The company serves physicians and patients primarily in the United States. Restoration Robotics Inc. is based in San Jose, California. “

Get Restoration Robotics alerts:

HAIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital downgraded Restoration Robotics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. William Blair downgraded Restoration Robotics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $0.86 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Restoration Robotics in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.15.

Shares of HAIR opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 4.65. Restoration Robotics has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 million. Restoration Robotics had a negative return on equity of 1,909.87% and a negative net margin of 128.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restoration Robotics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Restoration Robotics in the first quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restoration Robotics during the first quarter worth $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restoration Robotics during the first quarter worth $53,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Restoration Robotics by 44.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 103,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Restoration Robotics during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 27.05% of the company’s stock.

About Restoration Robotics

Restoration Robotics, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Restoration Robotics (HAIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Restoration Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restoration Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.