Request Network Trading Down 3% Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request Network (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 25th. Request Network has a market capitalization of $15.89 million and approximately $253,015.00 worth of Request Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request Network token can now be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, OKEx, Liqui and Binance. During the last seven days, Request Network has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00436547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012505 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001578 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.94 or 0.01143433 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00143362 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004387 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Request Network Profile

Request Network’s genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request Network’s total supply is 999,986,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,657,215 tokens. Request Network’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Request Network’s official website is request.network . The Reddit community for Request Network is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Request Network is blog.request.network

Request Network Token Trading

Request Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Radar Relay, Mercatox, OKEx, Huobi, Bitbns, WazirX, Kyber Network, Liqui, Ethfinex, DDEX, Kucoin, IDEX, Koinex, Binance, CoinExchange and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

