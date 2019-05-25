Remark (MARK) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of MARK stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. Remark has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $49.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.23.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The information services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $22.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.64 million. Analysts expect that Remark will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Remark by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 58,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Remark by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,018,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 33,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Remark by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,018,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 33,882 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Remark by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Remark by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,223 shares in the last quarter. 18.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

