RefToken 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $194.00 (REF)

RefToken (CURRENCY:REF) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. During the last week, RefToken has traded down 43% against the U.S. dollar. One RefToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00002814 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx and IDEX. RefToken has a total market cap of $226,905.00 and $194.00 worth of RefToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $683.47 or 0.08518922 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00040904 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00011311 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

RefToken Profile

RefToken (REF) is a token. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2017. RefToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,005,000 tokens. RefToken’s official Twitter account is @RefToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . RefToken’s official website is reftoken.io . The Reddit community for RefToken is /r/RefToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

RefToken Token Trading

RefToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RefToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RefToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RefToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

