Refereum Trading Up 20.6% Over Last 7 Days (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 25th. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Refereum has a market cap of $9.50 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex and Bibox.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00432276 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012511 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.72 or 0.01142507 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00142809 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Refereum launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,746,829,189 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com

Refereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDEX, Cobinhood, Gate.io, Upbit, OKEx, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

