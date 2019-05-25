Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 825.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 797.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $178.58 on Friday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $144.79 and a 52 week high of $218.00.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

