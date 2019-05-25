Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in Pentair PLC (PNR)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,435 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Pentair were worth $12,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 109,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after buying an additional 14,493 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. Pentair PLC has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $689.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.82 million. Pentair had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Pentair’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair PLC will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.10.

In other Pentair news, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $109,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,335. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/25/raymond-james-associates-increases-position-in-pentair-plc-pnr.html.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.