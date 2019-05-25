Rational Advisors LLC Sells 112 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS)

Rational Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,078 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Universal Health Services to $146.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.20.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $123.09 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.37 and a fifty-two week high of $142.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.17). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.20%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

