Rational Advisors LLC Buys 770 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Hasbro by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 680,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,531,000 after purchasing an additional 46,168 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Hasbro by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,173,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,826,000 after purchasing an additional 368,897 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Hasbro by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 182,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Hasbro by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Hasbro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. KeyCorp set a $110.00 price objective on Hasbro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.07.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 317,306 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $32,539,730.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,467,633.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 4,200 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $412,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 350,256 shares of company stock worth $35,900,627. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $98.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.84 and a 12-month high of $109.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.29. Hasbro had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $732.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 70.65%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

