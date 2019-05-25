Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 605 Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP)

Rathbone Brothers plc decreased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,760 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARLP. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 123,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 33,510 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 26.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.97. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.34. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.31%. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.70%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/25/rathbone-brothers-plc-sells-605-shares-of-alliance-resource-partners-l-p-arlp.html.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.