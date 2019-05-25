Ragnarok (RAGNA) Trading 81% Higher This Week

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 24.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 25th. During the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded up 81% against the dollar. Ragnarok has a market cap of $12,119.00 and $413.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ragnarok coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00434658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012491 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001584 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.84 or 0.01203147 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00143700 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004384 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Ragnarok Coin Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 16,892,070 coins and its circulating supply is 12,548,259 coins. Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io . Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ragnarok Coin Trading

Ragnarok can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

