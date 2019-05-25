QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.75. QUALCOMM posted earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $6.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow QUALCOMM.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,366,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,305,469. The company has a market cap of $80.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $90.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.74%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 7,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $603,842.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total value of $480,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 949,832 shares of company stock valued at $37,443,538. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QUALCOMM (QCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.