QinetiQ Group (QQ) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 324.40 ($4.24) and last traded at GBX 319 ($4.17), with a volume of 295594 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 296.80 ($3.88).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.10. QinetiQ Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

QQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Friday, February 1st. Investec lowered shares of QinetiQ Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 284 ($3.71).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.90.

About QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

