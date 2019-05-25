Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. Raised by Analyst (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $17.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $15.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q4 2020 earnings at $23.75 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $67.29 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $15.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.23 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 98.24%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $13.42 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $995.00 to $1,126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,206.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $1,131.00 price target on shares of AutoZone and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,140.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target (up from $1,030.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,006.25.

AZO stock opened at $1,052.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $615.13 and a 12-month high of $1,074.67.

In other news, insider Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William R. Hackney sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.47, for a total transaction of $2,593,059.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,137 shares of company stock valued at $12,963,966. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 41,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $1,090,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 592.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

