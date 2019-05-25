Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Hormel Foods Corp Decreased by Analyst (HRL)

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hormel Foods in a report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HRL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.30.

HRL opened at $40.27 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $35.12 and a 52 week high of $46.26. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, Director Glenn S. Forbes sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $201,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,683. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $189,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,257,952.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,705 shares of company stock worth $12,116,336 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.