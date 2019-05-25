Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for J C Penney Company Inc Cut by Analyst (JCP)

J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for J C Penney in a report released on Wednesday, May 22nd. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the department store operator will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.19). B. Riley has a “Hold” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for J C Penney’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The department store operator reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. J C Penney had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 33.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.53.

Shares of JCP opened at $0.93 on Friday. J C Penney has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCP. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of J C Penney in the 4th quarter worth $5,976,000. Tilden Park Management I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J C Penney in the 4th quarter worth $5,888,000. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J C Penney by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of J C Penney by 4,841.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,885,428 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP increased its stake in shares of J C Penney by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 3,993,750 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,191 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

