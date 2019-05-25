Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co Boosted by Analyst (RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.50.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a $98.00 price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Longbow Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.20.

RS opened at $84.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 4.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $68.62 and a 1 year high of $97.41. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.42. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7,017.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,033,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,004,757 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 982.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 415.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director Gregg J. Mollins sold 49,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $4,403,568.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg J. Mollins sold 9,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $853,493.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,727,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,589,560.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,570 shares of company stock valued at $10,619,764. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.61%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.