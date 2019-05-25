Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc Raised by Analyst (BCLI)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research increased their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ FY2019 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

BCLI opened at $3.69 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $49,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 33.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 104.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 66,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 28,809 shares in the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

