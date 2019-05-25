Pura (PURA) Market Capitalization Tops $1.54 Million

Pura (CURRENCY:PURA) traded up 18% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. During the last week, Pura has traded 43.6% higher against the dollar. One Pura coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Kucoin. Pura has a market cap of $1.54 million and $202.00 worth of Pura was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010188 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000063 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000289 BTC.

About Pura

Pura (CRYPTO:PURA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Pura’s total supply is 182,594,871 coins and its circulating supply is 175,812,377 coins. Pura’s official Twitter account is @PuraSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pura is mypura.io

Pura Coin Trading

Pura can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pura directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pura should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pura using one of the exchanges listed above.

