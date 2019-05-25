Private Ocean LLC Sells 117 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 128,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 38,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 115,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $121.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.85.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 20,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $2,210,913.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,312,962.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marianne Lake sold 115,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $12,666,796.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,573 shares of company stock valued at $17,293,454. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $109.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.11 and a twelve month high of $119.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 14.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

