PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 665,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $73,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARP Americas LP increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 6,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 233,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,780,000 after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAH opened at $89.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 1 year low of $80.28 and a 1 year high of $121.98. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The firm had revenue of $729.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.67 million. Analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences to $120.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho set a $100.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.22.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

