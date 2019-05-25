Portland General Electric (POR) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 260,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,501 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $13,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Portland General Electric by 244.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 800,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,494,000 after purchasing an additional 567,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,567,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,765,000 after buying an additional 137,218 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 179,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,248,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 20,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 5,680.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

NYSE POR opened at $53.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.26. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $573.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.05 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

