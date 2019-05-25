Pitney Bowes (PBI) Shares Gap Down to $4.74

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.85, but opened at $4.74. Pitney Bowes shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 2668827 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PBI shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $868.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.04 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 99.26% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Pitney Bowes declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Pitney Bowes news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stanley J. Sutula III bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 18,600 shares of company stock worth $99,492. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Pitney Bowes (PBI) Shares Gap Down to $4.74” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/25/pitney-bowes-pbi-shares-gap-down-to-4-74.html.

About Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.