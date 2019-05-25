Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 459 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,402 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Electronic Arts by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,650,029 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $919,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,780 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,230,653 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $333,840,000 after buying an additional 564,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613,795 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $284,619,000 after buying an additional 164,030 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,588,533 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $283,172,000 after buying an additional 256,711 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,577,578 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $282,307,000 after buying an additional 1,016,222 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Electronic Arts to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on Electronic Arts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.32.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $869,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Laura Miele sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $120,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,185 shares of company stock valued at $7,746,530. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $92.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.91 and a 1-year high of $151.26. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

