PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) versus Continental Resources (CLR) Head to Head Analysis

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) and Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and Continental Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust N/A N/A N/A Continental Resources 20.06% 16.71% 6.77%

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and Continental Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Continental Resources $4.71 billion 3.08 $988.31 million $2.84 13.55

Continental Resources has higher revenue and earnings than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PermRock Royalty Trust and Continental Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PermRock Royalty Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75 Continental Resources 0 6 28 0 2.82

PermRock Royalty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $16.75, suggesting a potential upside of 89.91%. Continental Resources has a consensus target price of $64.13, suggesting a potential upside of 66.70%. Given PermRock Royalty Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PermRock Royalty Trust is more favorable than Continental Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.3% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Continental Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.0% of Continental Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

PermRock Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Continental Resources does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Continental Resources beats PermRock Royalty Trust on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2018, its proved reserves were 1,522 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with estimated proved developed reserves of 675 MMBoe. Continental Resources, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

