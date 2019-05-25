Penserra Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,121,649,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,334.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,029,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817,952 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,999,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,186 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,602,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,430.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 330,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,318,000 after acquiring an additional 309,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of VNO stock opened at $67.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.10. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $59.48 and a 12 month high of $77.59.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $534.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.32 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

Several research firms have commented on VNO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.11.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/25/penserra-capital-management-llc-reduces-holdings-in-vornado-realty-trust-vno.html.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.