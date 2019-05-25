Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Homeserve (HSV)

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Homeserve (LON:HSV) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Homeserve to a reduce rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 29th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Homeserve in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Homeserve in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector performer rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective (up previously from GBX 750 ($9.80)) on shares of Homeserve in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of Homeserve in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Homeserve currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,050 ($13.72).

HSV opened at GBX 1,224 ($15.99) on Tuesday. Homeserve has a one year low of GBX 793.50 ($10.37) and a one year high of GBX 1,171 ($15.30). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion and a PE ratio of 42.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a GBX 16.20 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Homeserve’s previous dividend of $5.20. Homeserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

About Homeserve

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

