Peel Hunt Reaffirms Reduce Rating for Shaftesbury (SHB)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their reduce rating on shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SHB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.54) target price (down previously from GBX 1,000 ($13.07)) on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 919.10 ($12.01).

Shares of LON:SHB opened at GBX 832 ($10.87) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.28, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34. Shaftesbury has a twelve month low of GBX 812 ($10.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,006 ($13.15).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $8.50. Shaftesbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.29%.

In other Shaftesbury news, insider Christopher P. A. Ward bought 2,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 876 ($11.45) per share, for a total transaction of £17,896.68 ($23,385.18).

About Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

