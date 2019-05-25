Peel Hunt Reaffirms Reduce Rating for Rightmove (RMV)

Rightmove (LON:RMV)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RMV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,727.13 ($61.77).

RMV stock opened at GBX 569.20 ($7.44) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.16. Rightmove has a 12 month low of GBX 415.20 ($5.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 573.40 ($7.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.77.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

